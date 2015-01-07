WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Jan 7 FBI Director James
Comey said on Wednesday he is confident North Korea was behind
the cyber hack into Sony Pictures Entertainment because
the group sometimes posted material from servers used
exclusively by the North Korean government.
The hackers, who defined themselves as the group "Guardians
of Peace" sometimes "got sloppy" and used servers only
accessible by North Korea, Comey said at the International
Conference on Cyber Security in New York.
(Reporting by Emily Flitter in New York; Writing by Julia
Edwards in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)