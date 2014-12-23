UPDATE 1-U.S. reviewing Venezuela's seizure of GM assets
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. officials are reviewing Venezuela's seizure of General Motors Co's assets in the country, U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Dec 23 President Barack Obama is pleased Sony has decided to release "The Interview" in some theaters, after earlier bowing to pressure from a cyberattack blamed on North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday.
"The president applauds Sony's decision to authorize screenings of the film," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said in a statement.
"As the president made clear, we are a country that believes in free speech, and the right of artistic expression. The decision made by Sony and participating theaters allows people to make their own choices about the film, and we welcome that outcome," Schultz said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
April 20 Confide, a popular encrypted messaging app said to be used by White House officials, does not keep communications confidential as its maker promises, a proposed class-action lawsuit charges.