By Eric Kelsey and David Brunnstrom
LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON Dec 23 Sony Pictures
will allow "The Interview" to play in more than 200 U.S.
theaters as of Christmas Day, reversing its decision to pull the
film, after coming under criticism from President Barack Obama
and others for caving into pressure from North Korea.
The White House praised Sony's about-face, which the studio
said would result in "a limited theatrical release" of the film,
which stars Seth Rogen and James Franco and is about a fictional
plot to assassinate North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.
"The decision made by Sony and participating theaters allows
people to make their own choices about the film, and we welcome
that outcome," presidential spokesman Eric Schultz said in a
statement.
It was another surprising twist in a saga that started four
weeks ago, when a massive cyberattack now blamed on North Korea
crippled the Hollywood studio. The hacking has grown into a
geopolitical headache and a global symbol of attacks on free
expression.
On Friday, Obama had called Sony's decision to pull the $44
million movie a mistake, suggesting it could set a precedent in
which "some dictator some place can start imposing censorship
here in the United States."
Congressional Republicans and Democrats, as well as
Hollywood luminaries such as George Clooney, had also assailed
the canceled release, with some accusing the studio of
self-censorship.
Franco and Rogen, who also co-directed the film, broke their
silence after Sony made the announcement.
"The people have spoken! Freedom has prevailed!" Rogen said,
while Franco added, "VICTORY!!!!!!! The PEOPLE and THE PRESIDENT
have spoken!!!"
Sony Pictures Entertainment Chief Executive Michael Lynton
said the studio was looking for more options to screen the film,
which major U.S. theater chains pulled because of threats from
hackers who warned of a September 11, 2001 style of attack.
Lynton said in Tuesday's statement: "We have never given up
on releasing 'The Interview' and we're excited our movie will be
in a number of theaters on Christmas Day." He said the studio, a
unit of Sony Corp, was trying to secure other platforms
and more theaters "so that this movie reaches the largest
possible audience."
TICKETS SELL QUICKLY
One of the first signs of a breakthrough for Sony came in a
tweet from Tim League, founder of the Texas-based Alamo
Drafthouse Cinema chain, saying it planned to show the movie.
Tickets sold out for many of the screenings within minutes of
being offered online.
Most of the 200 or so theaters are believed to be
independent exhibitors and some said they would take some extra
security precautions for the first screenings. The major movie
chains that had bowed out last week, such as AMC Theatres and
Regal Cinemas, had not yet addressed the reversal.
"I think everybody has been doing a certain amount of this
on the fly," said Jan Klingelhofer, a film buyer from Oakland,
California, who got the movie into at least two theaters.
Legal experts said theater owners, not Sony, would bear the
brunt of legal liability in the event of violence at the shows.
In one case that has similar themes, victims of the 2012
mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, brought a
case against the theater owner Cinemark USA. In August, the
judge overseeing the case refused to dismiss the lawsuit and
allowed it to move forward.
Even so, Eugene Volokh, a professor at the University of
California, Los Angeles School of Law, said movie theaters would
have "a pretty strong defense" in such a case because, although
there is a general threat concerning "The Interview", it is not
specific or foreseeable.
Theater owners and film buyers told Reuters that Sony shared
its plans to have the movie play on video-on-demand (VOD)
beginning on Dec. 25. Sony has not confirmed the VOD plan.
As of yet, however, no major U.S. cable or satellite
operator has plans to offer the film to their subscribers.
THREAT NOT DEEMED SERIOUS
A national security official said U.S. authorities did not
rate the threats by hackers against theatergoers seriously, but
it was not yet clear whether U.S. agencies would issue any
additional warnings of possible attacks on exhibitors.
North Korea experienced Internet problems during the weekend
and a complete outage of nearly nine hours before links were
largely restored on Tuesday; U.S. officials said Washington was
not involved.
Links were restored at 0146 GMT on Tuesday, but two brief
outages occurred later in the day, said U.S.-based Dyn Research,
a company that monitors Internet infrastructure.
Matthew Prince, CEO of U.S.-based CloudFlare, which protects
websites from web-based attacks, said the fact that North
Korea's Internet was back up "is pretty good evidence that the
outage wasn't caused by a state-sponsored attack; otherwise it'd
likely still be down for the count."
South Korea, which remains technically at war with North
Korea, said meanwhile it could not rule out involvement by its
neighbor in a cyberattack on its nuclear power plant operator
involving non-critical data. ID:nL3N0U71AX]
North Korea has denied it was behind the cyberattack on Sony
and has vowed to hit back against any U.S. retaliation,
threatening the White House and the Pentagon.
Some of the internal emails leaked by the hackers who
attacked Sony suggest it is considering a sale of its Sony/ATV
Music Publishing unit, the Wall Street Journal reported.
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Sohee Kim in Seoul,
David Brunnstrom and Mark Hosenball in Washington, Ben Blanchard
and Megha Rajagopalan in Beijing, Jeremy Wagstaff in Singapore,
Liana Baker in New York, Jon Herskowitz in Austin, Lawrence
Hurley in Washington and Mary Milliken in Los Angeles; Writing
by Christian Plumb; Editing by David Storey, Steve Orlofsky and
Ken Wills)