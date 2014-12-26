LOS ANGELES Dec 26 Sony Pictures comedy "The Interview" grossed more than $1 million in limited release at the U.S. box office on Dec. 25, the studio said on Friday.

The film, which was initially pulled from wide release following a cyberattack on the studio blamed on North Korea, was shown at some 320 theaters in the United States, less than 10 percent of its planned wide release. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)