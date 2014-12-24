Dec 24 Given their first opportunity to watch
Sony Pictures' comedy "The Interview" on Wednesday after a
massive cyberattack nearly buried its release, viewers of the
film described it as a chance to show their patriotism, as well
as laugh.
The Sony Corp unit on Wednesday released "The
Interview," which stars Seth Rogen and James Franco as agents
assigned to kill North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, through online
video platforms such as Google's YouTube and Microsoft
Corp's Xbox Video.
Sony had canceled the movie's release last week after
leading U.S. movie theater chains said they would not run it
because of security concerns. Hackers had previously broken into
Sony's computer systems, dumping hundreds of sensitive internal
documents onto the Internet and warning the company against
showing the film.
But after widespread criticism, including from President
Barack Obama and Hollywood leading man George Clooney, the
studio opted for a limited release online on Wednesday and in
independent movie theaters on Thursday.
"You can watch The Interview RIGHT NOW at www.seetheinterview.com
! Free Speech." actor Jonah Hill tweeted to his more than 4.5
million followers.
On Twitter, the movie's release represented to some a test
of civic duty as much as of comic sensibilities.
"Now that "The Interview" is available for viewing, would it
be unpatriotic to take a pass?" David Axelrod, a former top
adviser to Obama, said on Twitter.
As of 4:15 pm EST, or more than three hours after the movie
had been released online, 10,671 visitors to YouTube had given
the film a "thumbs up" versus 822 with a "thumbs down." The 989
reviewers on Google Play gave the movie an average of 4.7 stars
out of 5.
Critical reviews of "The Interview" have been more mixed. On
the website Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates reviews from film
critics, 54 percent of 35 reviewers rated the movie a positive
"fresh."
"Watching "The Interview" is torture from almost start to
finish," the Wall Street Journal's Joe Morgenstern said in his
review.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)