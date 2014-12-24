Dec 24 Google Inc said on Wednesday it
weighed the security implications of screening the Sony Pictures
film, "The Interview," a comedy whose depiction of the
assassination of North Korea's leader was blamed for a massive
cyberattack.
Google said Sony had begun contacting a
number of companies a week ago about making the film available
online. On Wednesday, Sony said the movie will be available on
Google's YouTube and via Microsoft Corp's Xbox Video.
"Given everything that's happened, the security implications
were very much at the front of our minds," Google's Chief Legal
Officer David Drummond wrote in a blog post. "But after
discussing all the issues, Sony and Google agreed that we could
not sit on the sidelines and allow a handful of people to
determine the limits of free speech in another country (however
silly the content might be)."
