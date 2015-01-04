SEOUL Jan 4 North Korea on Sunday slammed fresh
U.S. sanctions against it, calling them hostile and repressive
policies by Washington.
U.S. President Barack Obama issued an executive order
authorising expanded sanctions against North Korea in the wake
of the hacking of Sony Pictures Entertainment, which
Washington blamed on Pyongyang.
"The policy persistently pursued by the U.S. to stifle the
DPRK (North Korea), groundlessly stirring up bad blood towards
it, would only harden its will and resolution to defend the
sovereignty of the country," North's state-run KCNA news agency
quoted its foreign ministry spokesman as saying.
"The persistent and unilateral action taken by the White
House to slap 'sanctions' against the DPRK patently proves that
it is still not away from inveterate repugnancy and hostility
toward the DPRK," it said.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)