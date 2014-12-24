(Corrects spelling to YouTube from Youtube)
By Eric Kelsey and Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES Dec 24 Sony Pictures made "The
Interview" available online on Wednesday, a day before its
theatrical release, after reversing a decision made a week ago
to cancel the movie's release following a massive cyberattack.
The film was available for rental on Google Inc's
YouTube site as of early Wednesday afternoon. Microsoft Corp
and Sony itself are also showing the comedy, a
day before its scheduled premiere at some 320 independent
theaters.
"We chose the path of digital distribution first so as to
reach as many people as possible on opening day, and we continue
to seek other partners and platforms to further expand the
release," Sony Entertainment Chief Executive Michael Lynton said
in a statement.
He added that Sony had first reached out to Google,
Microsoft "and other partners" on Dec. 17, the day the studio
said it was canceling the movie's Christmas Day release.
The movie, which stars Seth Rogen and James Franco and is
about a fictional plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim
Jong Un, triggered the most destructive cyberattack ever to
target a U.S. company, resulting in the release of hundreds of
embarrassing emails and confidential data.
U.S. President Barack Obama last week blamed the
cyberattacks on North Korea and added to a chorus of criticism
by politicians and Hollywood actors, screenwriters and directors
accusing Sony of caving to the hackers' demands by censoring
itself.
In addition to YouTube Movies, Google Play, Microsoft's Xbox
Video, the comedy will be available on a dedicated website,
www.seetheinterview.com, to rent for $5.99 or buy for $14.99. No
cable or satellite TV operator has yet agreed to make "The
Interview" available through video on demand (VOD).
The showing is a chance for Google and Microsoft, which have
been bit players in a VOD market dominated by Apple Inc
, Amazon.com Inc and cable and satellite
operators, to raise their profile.
It was unclear the extent to which the online release would
dampen moviegoers' appetite to see the comedy in the independent
theaters that announced on Tuesday they planned to show it.
Many Christmas Day screenings were sold out, including one
that begins right after midnight at the 184-seat Silent Movie
Theatre in Los Angeles.
"I need to say that a comedy is best viewed in a theater
full of people, so if you can, I'd watch it like that," Rogen
tweeted. "Or call some friends over."
Google said it had weighed the security implications of
screening the movie - described by reviewers as "profane" and
"raunchy" - after Sony contacted the company about making it
available online.
"IMPOSING CENSORSHIP"
"But after discussing all the issues, Sony and Google agreed
that we could not sit on the sidelines and allow a handful of
people to determine the limits of free speech in another country
(however silly the content might be)," Google's chief legal
officer, David Drummond, wrote in a blog post.
Google has an "enormous" infrastructure that is well tested
in fighting off denial of service and other attacks, said
Barrett Lyon, principal strategist with F5 Networks and an
expert in Internet network security. "I wouldn't imagine seeing
'lights-out' at YouTube," he said, adding that Microsoft could
be more vulnerable
Sony pulled the movie after major theater chains refused to
show it. That followed threats of September 11, 2001 style
attacks from Guardians of Peace, the group that claimed
responsibility for the cyberattacks against Sony.
The White House on Wednesday praised the decision to release
the film.
"As the president made clear on Friday, we do not live in a
country where a foreign dictator can start imposing censorship
here in the United States," White House spokesman Eric Schultz
said in a statement. "With today's announcements, people can now
make their own choices about the film, and that's how it should
be."
A national security official said on Tuesday that U.S.
authorities did not take the hackers' threats against
theatergoers seriously.
CNN, which first reported that Sony was in talks with
Google's YouTube on releasing the movie, said the studio also
had held talks with Apple about making the comedy available on
its iTunes store but that the negotiations broke down.
Obama vowed in a news conference on Friday to respond to the
cyberattack "in a place and timing and manner that we choose."
Japan, meanwhile, has begun working to ensure basic
infrastructure is safe and to formulate its diplomatic response,
officials said, fearing it could be a soft target for possible
North Korean cyberattacks in the escalating row over the Sony
Pictures hack.
And South Korea is seeking the cooperation of Chinese
authorities in a probe into a cyberattack on its nuclear power
plant operator after tracing multiple Internet addresses
involved to a northeastern Chinese city near North Korea, a
prosecution official said.
