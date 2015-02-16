SEOUL Feb 16 A North Korean prison camp
survivor central to a U.N. campaign against Pyongyang's rights
abuses accepted on Monday that changing parts of his story had
tarnished the credibility of defectors from the country.
Shin Dong-hyuk, who shot to international fame with the
publication of "Escape from Camp 14" by former Washington Post
correspondent Blaine Harden in 2012, last month recanted key
elements of his account of torture and subsequent escape from a
North Korean prison camp.
"Of course there's been damage," Shin told Reuters in his
first multimedia interview since he admitted his story was not
entirely truthful. "And I know a lot of people are criticising
me. But I did not have a choice."
In official propaganda, North Korea has blasted Shin as a
liar and a criminal.
Shin, in his early 30s, is one of the best known defectors
from the North and a key witness to the U.N. inquiry that issued
an indictment of the North's rights abuses last year, leading to
a U.N. resolution urging the referral of Pyongyang to an
international criminal tribunal.
Shin said he made a conscious decision in 2006 to omit parts
of his story that he wanted to forget and hide.
He said he had not had the courage to tell the full truth
because his memories of torture by prison guards and confessions
that led to the execution of his mother and brother were too
painful.
"I have heard all of the criticism, and I know I will
continue to receive criticism," he said. "And it was so hard
because of that, and that's why I thought about taking my own
life."
Shin now says he escaped twice from Camp 18, the second time
making it to China where he was captured and sent back to the
North, and to Camp 14, a much harsher facility, where he
suffered painful torture. He then says he escaped from Camp 14.
In his original account, he said he had lived all his life
in Camp 14 until his escape.
"Torture using fire was bearable, now I that I look back.
But what I could not bear was pulling out the fingernails," Shin
said in the interview.
North Korea is one of the most secretive places in the world
and it is extremely difficult to verify the accounts of
defectors. Shin's admission last month led to concern in the
defector community in South Korea that their credibility had
been damaged.
About 25,000 defectors from North Korea live in the South.
Shin, who married recently and said he lives modestly in
Seoul, also said he wants to renew fighting for improvement in
rights conditions in North Korea, including taking part in any
future trip by U.N. investigators to the North.
"I have to be included, because the people who lived through
the suffering know best."
Harden, in an updated foreword to his book, said at the
weekend the new disclosures may still not be the whole truth of
Shin's story.
"It seems prudent to expect more revisions," Harden said in
the foreword he posted on his blog and will be printed in future
editions of the book.
Shin said: "There will be no more changes. Even if there's
something I am keeping to myself, I won't be changing anything
now ... the whole truth will come out when history proves
everything about the pain suffered by the North Korean people."
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Raju Gopalakrishnan)