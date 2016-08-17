SEOUL South Korea said North Korea's deputy ambassador in London, Thae Yong Ho, had arrived with his family in South Korea, making him the highest-ranking diplomat ever to defect to the South

Thae defected to the South due to discontent with the regime and for the future of his child, Jeong Joon-hee, a spokesman at the South's Unification Ministry, told a news conference.

Jeong declined to give details on the timing of Thae's arrival or his itinerary.

"They are currently under government protection and relevant institutions are going ahead with necessary procedures as usual," Jeong said.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe)