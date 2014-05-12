(Adds quotes)
By James Pearson
SEOUL May 12 North Korea on Monday accused U.S.
and South Korean authorities of fabricating the results of a
probe that concluded Pyongyang sent small surveillance drones,
or unmanned aircraft, to spy on key South Korean installations
in March.
A spokesman for the North's military attacked the United
States for what it said was a blindly backed confrontational
conspiracy devised by the government of South Korean President
Park Geun-hye, whom it called a "political prostitute".
"If Washington pays heed only to what its stooges trumpet,
it is bound to be accused of being a senile grandfather trying
to stop a child from crying," the unnamed spokesman said in a
statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
In a rare direct attack on the North Korean regime, South
Korean Ministry of Defence spokesman Kim Min-seok said the
North's statement was "deeply regrettable" and that Pyongyang
regularly lies so deserves to be discredited.
"North Korea isn't a real country is it? It doesn't have
human rights or freedom. It exists solely to prop up a single
person," Kim said at a briefing in Seoul.
"It is an unreal country that constantly lies and uses
historically backward-looking rhetoric. That's why it should
cease to exist," Kim said, using uncharacteristically aggressive
language.
North and South Korea are technically still at war after
their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
The North Korean statement was the latest in a recent series
of written attacks against the South Korean president, whom it
has previously likened to a "comfort woman".
In April, North Korea described U.S. President Barack Obama
as Park's "pimp", and in an article this month called the U.S.
president a "wicked black monkey".
South Korean and U.S. officials jointly examined three
drones that were recovered in three different locations near the
Korean border over a two-week period starting in late March.
The second was discovered soon after a three-hour artillery
barrage between North and South Korea in waters near a disputed
maritime border.
In April, North Korea proposed a joint probe into the
crashed drones with the South, but Seoul rejected the proposal.
North Korea said in the statement the joint investigation
into the origin of the drones was a "charade", designed to
divert public criticism of the South Korean government's
handling of the Sewol ferry tragedy.
Park's government has faced continued criticism for its
handling of the disaster from the families of the ferry victims,
many of whom believe a swifter initial response could have saved
many more lives.
Reclusive North Korea renewed a threat on Saturday to
conduct a nuclear test amid heightened concern that it may set
off an atomic device for the fourth time on the path to building
a nuclear arsenal.
North Korea's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said the
country was justified in using all available means at its
disposal to counter aggressive challenges by the United States
and South Korea aimed at stifling its sovereignty.
