SEOUL May 31 North Korea has updated farming
methods and switched crops that could help soften the blow of
drought and avert a disastrous food shortage, an aid worker and
an analyst said on Sunday, after a U.N. official warned of
another "huge food deficit".
Impoverished North Korea, which suffered a deadly famine in
the 1990s, has seen international food aid fall sharply because
of its restrictions on humanitarian workers and reluctance to
allow monitoring of food distribution.
Food supplies had since improved and production has been at
the highest levels, resulting in the lowest shortfall last year
since the mid-2000s, according to independent South Korean
studies.
"Supply this year will be even more stable and any shortfall
is likely to be met sufficiently by imports," said Kwon Tae-jin
of the GSnJ Institute in Seoul, an expert on North Korean
agriculture.
"Improvement in the supply of food isn't likely by chance or
a temporary situation," he said, crediting an increased
allocation of resources in agriculture.
Linda Lewis, of the American Friends Service Committee, an
NGO running farm projects in North Korea, said she had heard the
new farm management system was helping.
"The production was okay last year, despite the drought, and
there are more coping mechanisms in place this year," she said.
North Korea now allows smaller groups of farmers to keep a
greater share of their crops, which they are allowed to sell in
markets, which in turn improved distribution.
The optimistic outlook follows a warning by the top U.N.
official in North Korea of a looming crisis due to last year's
drought, caused by the lowest rainfall in 30 years.
"It is going to create a huge deficit between the needs and
what is available," the U.N. resident coordinator for North
Korea, Ghulam Isaczai, said.
North Korean state media last week highlighted the push to
step up rice production with "a scientific farming method
including the water-saving farming method", KCNA news agency
said. It didn't elaborate.
Kwon said part of the success had been in diversifying
crops, with wheat, barley and potatoes planted after the fall
rice harvest.
Isaczai said farmers had no choice but to diversify, because
it was too dry to plant rice.
Daniel Pinkston of the International Crisis Group told
Reuters in Singapore that the North was "living on the edge".
"They might have had four, five decent years of decent
output but you need only one disaster, one flood or one El Nino
pattern that could have a negative impact," he said.
