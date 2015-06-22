* Black market activity mean people can independently obtain
food
* Farmers can cultivate private plots
* Produce from private plots can be sold, for profit
* China offers aid, closes supply gap
By James Pearson
SEOUL, June 22 Despite a severe drought this
year, North Korea's fledgling markets and private farm plots
should provide a buffer against a famine of the sort that
devastated the totalitarian nation in the 1990s.
The 1994-1998 famine killed hundreds of thousands of people,
but experts say the emergence of grassroots markets and an
unofficial economy since then mean most North Koreans can grow
and trade food independently of the state, decreasing the risk
of widespread starvation.
The isolated country has been hit by what it describes as
its worst drought in a century. While that may be an
exaggeration, the United Nations has warned of a potentially
sharp rise in malnutrition.
"Agriculture is much less state-run and much more private
than it used to be, and the farmers who work for themselves work
better and with greater efficiency," said Andrei Lankov, a
professor at Kookmin University in Seoul.
"North Korea is highly unlikely to experience another famine
even remotely similar to what happened in the late nineties".
North Korean farms are collectives in which the state takes
control of crops and distribution. There was previously little
incentive for farmers to produce more.
But as a result of the 1990s famine, the state has been
tolerant of farmers maintaining small, privately-run plots on
state farms and in their backyards. There, they grow grains and
vegetables, often more efficiently than on the sprawling state
collectives, which they can consume or even sell.
That means that while the country still retains a
"military-first" system where food and electricity is
prioritised for the powerful armed forces, the civilian
population is not likely to suffer as much.
One NGO worker, citing a knowledgeable North Korean
agricultural scientist, estimated that farmers there spend an
average of 30 percent of their time cultivating their own plots.
It is not uncommon to see rows of corn or other crops
growing in the gardens of rural homes. On some collective farms,
a small portion of fields is often cordoned into a grid system
of plots privately cultivated and managed by families.
North Koreans who have been mobilised to work extra hours to
combat this year's drought have also redoubled efforts to farm
private plots, according to the Daily NK, a Seoul-based website
with market sources inside North Korea.
"Today's North Korean economy is essentially disguised
capitalism - low-level trade hiding in the shadows or private
businesses wearing masks of state-socialism," said Sokeel Park
of LiNK, an NGO which supports North Korean defectors.
CUT BY HALF
The North's KCNA news agency said last week that paddies
around the country, including the main rice farming regions of
Hwanghae and Phyongan provinces, were drying up for lack of
rain.
On Monday, KCNA said North Korea had seen some rain, but it
expects drought conditions to linger.
Production in the country's main growing region is expected
to be cut in half, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation
said recently.
Weak rainfall this year in North Korea comes on top of last
year's lacklustre rains. Parts of South Korea are also suffering
this year from some of the lowest rainfall since records began.
Pyongyang has a track record of overstating the significance
of natural events on its food situation, as doing so plays down
the impact of its outdated and state-controlled agricultural
methods while getting the attention of donors.
There are no readily available figures of crop output or
food reserves in the isolated country. Food smuggled from
neighbouring China will likely help close gaps in supply, and
Beijing has said it is willing to offer aid to North
Korea.
International aid for North Korea has decreased in recent
years, in part because of its curbs on humanitarian workers and
reluctance to allow monitoring of food distribution. The country
is also under U.N. sanctions for pursuing a nuclear weapons
programme.
In February, Pyongyang expelled the local director of
Welthungerhilfe, one of the few foreign aid groups to operate in
the country.
While the risks of mass starvation are much reduced, shocks
to state food supply caused by drought will cause market prices
to rise.
The cost of potatoes, an alternative staple to rice in times
of short supply, roughly tripled over the past year at a market
in the city of Hyesan, according to the Daily NK website.
But even foreign food aid on which North Korea has long
relied is often distributed in unofficial markets, meaning food
prices may quickly return to normal.
Poorer or isolated areas of North Korea are still vulnerable
to less state supply of food, however, where drought could
contribute to or exacerbate pre-existing cases of chronic
malnutrition.
(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)