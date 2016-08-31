SEOUL Aug 31 North Korea has executed its vice
premier for education, Kim Yong Jin, and has reprimanded two
other high-ranking officials, South Korea said on Wednesday.
Kim Yong Chol, the influential head of the North's United
Front Department which handles inter-Korean relations, was made
to undergo "revolutionary measures," the South's Unification
Ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-hee said.
The South's comments follow a news report on Tuesday that
said the North had executed two high-ranking officials earlier
in the month for disobeying leader Kim Jong Un.
Jeong spoke at a briefing and declined to give further
details.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry)