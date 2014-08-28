(Clarifies Michel is of Haitian descent in para 9)
By James Pearson
SEOUL Aug 28 American rapper Pras Michel, who
topped the charts in the 1990s with his band the 'Fugees', and
is a friend of President Barack Obama, heads to North Korea on
Friday to watch a wrestling match hosted by a Japanese
politician and former pro wrestler.
The trip comes six months after a series of visits to the
isolated country by flamboyant NBA star Dennis Rodman, who made
headlines when he watched a basketball match and shared drinks
and cigars with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Rodman came in for criticism back in the United States over
his visits but Michel said he only wanted to explore.
"Honestly, I don't know if Obama knows I'm going to North
Korea. He's probably going to know - and at some point the State
department is going to know - but this is not a political trip,
this is just a human being going there to explore something,"
Michel told Reuters via telephone from Beijing.
Michel's hip-hop outfit which derived its name from the word
"refugees", a nod to the group's Haitian-American makeup, is a
favourite of Obama, who once listed their song 'Ready or Not' as
his favourite. The two are friends.
"I'm not sure what Dennis' motives were, but he's an athlete
and basketball player and I'm an entertainer - there are two
different agendas and I'm purely going there to explore," said
Michel.
Michel is on a week-long trip of the country where he will
watch a wrestling match hosted by Japanese politician Antonio
Inoki which features former NFL linebacker Bob Sapp and martial
arts displays from Korean and American fighters.
Raised in Brazil, the 6 ft 3 inch (1.91 m) lawmaker Inoki
once famously fought against Muhammad Ali in a 1976 exhibition
match in Tokyo, and is hosting his second wrestling showdown in
North Korea after his 1995 "Collision in Korea" event which saw
hundreds of thousands of North Koreans watch one of the largest
wrestling events ever.
Michel, who is of Haitian descent, said he had no plans to
perform at the match and was going as a fan of wrestling.
"I like doing adventures like this - the thing is you come
out of your comfort zone, especially as a Westerner," he said.
"We take a lot of things for granted, so this is one of the
things that I'd like to see for myself."
(Editing by Robert Birsel)