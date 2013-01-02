SAN FRANCISCO Jan 2 Google Inc's
executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, one of the highest-profile
leaders of the U.S. technology industry, will travel to North
Korea this year, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
Schmidt's visit, which AP said might take place as soon as
this month, comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called
this week for an end to confrontation with South Korea, with
which the country is technically still at war.
It was unclear whom Schmidt will meet or what his agenda
might be, the AP reported. Internet access is largely
restricted, even in Pyongyang, the capital, to all but the most
influential officials of the reclusive state. Media content is
also rigidly controlled, although basic 3G cellphone use is said
to be rapidly expanding.
Google did not directly respond to a question about whether
Schmidt was going to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea,
although a spokeswoman's response suggested a visit would not be
for company business.
"We do not comment on personal travel," spokeswoman Samantha
Smith said when asked about the AP report.
Schmidt is Google's main political and government relations
representative, and has also been a prominent supporter of
President Barack Obama.
Google famously espouses a "do no evil" philosophy and
campaigns for Internet freedom. It pulled its search service
from China in 2010, relocating it to Hong Kong because it said
it could not conform with Beijing's censorship requirements.
Last year, the company flew in North Korean defectors from
Seoul for a panel discussion at a summit it hosted focused on
global illicit networks.
Schmidt himself is penning, with former U.S. state
department official Jared Cohen, a book due in April called "The
New Digital Age." It will address how the Internet and
technology can empower people and drive fundamental social,
political and economic change.
"Perhaps the most intriguing part of this trip is simply the
idea of it. The restricted control of information lies at the
heart of the DPRK state and yet it is about to host one of the
West's greatest facilitators of borderless information flows,"
said Victor Cha, a senior adviser and Korea expert at the Center
for Strategic and International Studies.
"If Google is the first small step in piercing the
information bubble in Pyongyang, it could be a very interesting
development," Cha wrote on the center's website on Wednesday.
FIRST-TIMER
Schmidt's visit will make him one of the most prominent
American businessmen to ever visit the country.
The AP cited two people familiar with his plans as saying
the ex-Google CEO will join a private group led by former United
Nations Ambassador and New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, a
frequent visitor to North Korea.
Their visit will occur during a sensitive time politically.
Impoverished North Korea raised tensions in the region last
month by launching a long-range rocket it said was aimed at
putting a satellite in orbit, drawing international
condemnation.
Pyongyang, which considers the North and South one country
and regularly vilifies the United States, is banned from testing
missile or nuclear technology under United Nations sanctions
imposed after its 2006 and 2009 nuclear weapons tests.
But analysts say the comments from Kim did not necessarily
signal a substantial policy shift, as Pyongyang has extended
olive branches to its far wealthier neighbor in the past.
It also comes on the heels of North Korea's announcement
last month that it had detained Korean-American tourist Kenneth
Bae, accusing him of crimes against the state. Richardson has
helped negotiate the release of detained Americans in the past.
According to the country's laws, the punishment for hostile
acts against the state is five to 10 years of hard labour.
"Richardson has had a history of trying to jump-start
dialogue at low points in the U.S.-DPRK nuclear talks. He is a
well-known quantity to North Koreans and does have credibility
with them," Cha wrote.
Kim's New Year's address this week was the first in 19 years
by a leader of North Korea, which has no diplomatic ties with
the United States.
The 29-year-old succeeded his father, Kim Jong-il, who died
in December 2011 of what North Korean media described as a heart
attack brought on by overwork.
Google is a major partner of South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd via its Android mobile software.