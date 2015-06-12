(Adds information from tourism source confirming no casualties,
details, paragraphs 5-6, 9)
By James Pearson
SEOUL, June 12 A section of the Koryo Hotel, one
of the oldest and best known hotels in Pyongyang, caught fire on
Thursday, sources who witnessed the fire in the North Korean
capital told Reuters.
Images obtained by Reuters showed plumes of black smoke
billowing from the bridge connecting the two 43-storey towers of
the 143-metre (469-feet) structure, which lies a short distance
from Pyongyang's bustling train station and the Taedong river
that cuts through the city.
One source in Pyongyang who witnessed the scene said swarms
of police, paramilitary, ambulances and officials from North
Korean state security were outside the landmark hotel.
"Several foreigners were apprehended for trying to take
pictures of the scene," the source, who declined to be
identified, told Reuters.
Troy Collings of Young Pioneer Tours said: "The fire was
eventually put out, the building didn't burn down, and our
partners in Pyongyang reassured us that there were no
casualties."
Collings regularly takes foreign tourists to North Korea.
It was not immediately clear if the hotel had been fully
evacuated. The fire started at 6.15 p.m. local time and by 11.45
p.m. only thick plumes of black smoke were visible from the
outside, the source said.
North Koreans leaving the building said the inside was still
burning, according to the source. A second source at the scene
said a heavy downpour may have helped contain the blaze. Both
Seoul and Pyongyang were hit by seasonal heavy rains on Thursday
night.
North Korea is one of the world's most isolated and
secretive countries, and there was still no mention of the fire
in state media by about midday on Friday.
In May last year, North Korean state media said the
government had apologised to bereaved families after an
apartment building collapsed in Pyongyang, possibly killing
hundreds.
Unlike the unfinished 105-storey pyramid-shaped Ryugyong
Hotel, the plush Koryo Hotel has for years been the go-to place
to stay for foreign tourists visiting North Korea.
(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Andrew Hay and Paul
Tait)