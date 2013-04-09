FRANKFURT, April 9 Swiss-German group Kempinski
has dropped plans to operate a hotel in North Korea, ending
negotiations to manage rooms in the vast Ryugyong Hotel as the
country threatens war against the United States and South Korea.
Kempinski said in November that it wished to open a 150 room
luxury hotel in the pyramid-shaped building, which has 105
floors but has stood empty for years.
At the time its chief executive Reto Wittwer was quoted as
saying that the project would be a 'money-printing machine'
should North Korea ever open up.
However, North Korea intensified threats of an imminent
conflict against the United States and the South on Tuesday,
warning foreigners to evacuate South Korea to avoid being
dragged into "thermonuclear war".
"No contract was concluded for the management of the hotel
and so a market entry is not possible at this time," a
spokeswoman for the group said on Tuesday.
She declined to comment further on the reasons behind the
deal falling through. The negotiations were being run by
Kempinski's joint venture Key International.
Kempinski describes itself as Europe's oldest luxury
hotelier, with operations since 1897.
Among Kempinski's hotels are the Adlon in Berlin, situated
by the Brandenburg Gate and which has played host to royalty,
politicians and celebrities such as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Greta
Garbo and Kaiser Wilhelm II.
