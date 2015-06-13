(Fixes headline)
By James Pearson
SEOUL, June 13 Foreigners in North Korea no
longer have access to the country's 3G network, the country's
mobile phone provider said in a message sent to its subscribers
in the country.
North Koreans are unable to access outside uncensored
Internet, except for on rare occasions, but foreign residents
and visitors to the isolated country are able to buy 3G mobile
SIM cards which are largely unrestricted.
"Unfortunately we are facing internet service outage from
the local internet provider's side with no estimated time, we
will keep you posted once the service is back to normal,"
the provider, Koryolink, said in a notice sent in English to
subscribers and seen by Reuters.
It was not immediately clear why access to the mobile
network had been restricted, but the measures were introduced on
Friday afternoon, a day after Pyongyang's Koryo Hotel caught
fire, a source with access to Koryolink said.
It was not clear if the news of the fire at the hotel had
affected the service.
There are more than 2.5 million mobile phone subscribers in
North Korea, a country of 24 million people.
Pyongyang has in the past introduced mild restrictions on
the ability of foreigners to access mobile 3G Internet.
Subscriptions bought by foreign visitors usually only last for
the duration of their visa.
