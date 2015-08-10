SEOUL Aug 10 For the boldest frontier market
investor: North Korea is looking to raise $39 million from
foreign investors to fund a new brewery in Wonsan, an eastern
port city where leader Kim Jong Un has big development
ambitions.
The isolated country recently announced more than 100
separate projects seeking foreign investment in the
Wonsan-Kumgang Development Zone, a mountainous region where
leader Kim keeps palaces and a summer residence.
"They're looking at this as a new East Asian business and
tourism hub," said Michael Spavor, an independent consultant who
is helping a Wonsan investment committee seek more than $150
million in foreign funds, including for the brewery.
"It's a nice area, it's on the coast, and it has the same
qualities and infrastructure that once made places like Shenzhen
and Hong Kong such attractive investment zones," said Spavor,
who will lead a delegation of investors to Pyongyang next month
to discuss the brewery and other projects.
North Korea is home to over 20 special economic and
development zones which use a grey market exchange rate to value
the local currency and contain separate economic laws, even
allowing foreign entities to sue the state in the event of a
break of contract.
Still, the impoverished country whose formerly Soviet-style
planned economy is increasingly market-driven, does not have a
strong record of attracting or protecting foreign investments.
Egypt's Orascom Telecom, which runs
Pyongyang-based Koryolink - the country's sole mobile phone
network - has not been able to withdraw its profits from North
Korea despite a subscriber base of 2.5 million, according to a
first quarter regulatory filing.
"Most foreign investments in North Korea have ended badly,
but most of those people had very superficial understanding of
the place and did not have insider connections," said Andrei
Lankov, a professor at Kookmin University in Seoul.
"Those who did, make good money, but tend to remain very
silent about their success because they don't want to attract
attention - from any side," he said.
Many would-be investors are deterred by the isolation of the
Pyongyang government, which is under heavy sanctions over its
nuclear programme and human rights record.
"TASTES GREAT"
Also up for grabs in Wonsan are a bus terminal, restaurants,
petrol stations and the $90 million refurbishment of a faded
pea-green government hotel on the water's edge, according to
documents seen by Reuters.
The brewery aims to produce 50 million litres of beer a
year: 20 million litres of draught beer, and 30 million litres
in plastic bottles, the documents said.
Poor infrastructure and rising demand mean many North Korean
cities produce their own beers, although none sell as well as
Taedonggang Beer, a lager produced in a factory made from old
British parts that was personally ordered by late leader Kim
Jong Il.
It is often described as tastier than its lighter South
Korean counterparts, a comparison which rankles in Seoul.
"North Korean beer tastes great and despite the really big
demand for it on the east coast, there's no large-scale brewery
in the region capable of generating the supply," said Spavor.
