* N.Korea doesn't recognize line unilaterally drawn up after
Korean War
* Shellings increased since 2010 along with colder ties
between Koreas
* S. Korea says North sells fishing licenses to Chinese
boats in its waters
* Naval chases around the islands are almost a daily
ocurrence
By James Pearson and Ju-min Park
YEONPYEONG, South Korea, June 17 On a clear
day, residents of Yeonpyeong Island can see North Korea, 10 kms
(six miles) away. They can also sometimes watch South Korean
warships chase North Korean and Chinese fishing boats. These
waters in the Yellow Sea are among the world's richest for blue
crab.
Lately, however, North Korea has been making life riskier
for residents of this fishing community. On May 22, they were
ordered into bomb shelters after the North fired artillery
shells around the island, without hitting anything. Earlier that
week, the South Korean navy fired 10 warning shots at North
Korean ships after they crossed the maritime boundary between
the two sides.
The line was drawn up unilaterally by the U.S.-led United
Nations command after the 1950-53 Korean War. That conflict
ended in an armed truce that has continued until now, leaving
the two Koreas in a technical state of war.
Tensions are especially high along the string of five South
Korean islands that define the maritime frontier, known as the
"Northern Limit Line" (NLL). Lately, the area has seen a sharp
increase in artillery exchanges between the two Koreas.
North Korea doesn't recognise the NLL. The line is not
recognised internationally, either. North Korea warships and
fishing boats routinely sail over the line, which commands
strategic sea lanes into the industrial heartland of both
Koreas. This has led to a spate of sea battles and artillery
exchanges over the last 15 years.
The movements of foreign media are restricted on the
militarily sensitive islands. A recent Reuters visit found the
chase scenes between the South Korean navy and Chinese fishing
boats are practically a daily occurrence. The North Korean
military has been making money for years selling Chinese ships
the rights to fish in the area, the South Korean coast guard and
local officials on the island say.
The disputed maritime frontier, the economic and strategic
importance of the area, and a history of violent confrontations
have made these otherwise sleepy islands one of the world's most
dangerous flashpoints - one that could drag in the United States
and China as parties to the armistice.
"The West Sea boundary is the weakest link in the chain that
holds the two Koreas from outright conflict, and the regular
appearance of a third party-- Chinese fishermen-- adds a
destabilising element into an already volatile mix," said John
Delury, assistant professor at Yonsei University in Seoul.
Delury added that "the dangers of entangling the U.S. and
China are also very real, at a time when they already have
enough maritime disputes to worry about in the East and South
China Seas."
A FRAUGHT HISTORY
The Korean War ended roughly where it started - near the
38th parallel. The armistice of Aug. 30, 1953, stipulated that
both sides withdraw their forces two kilometres from there to
form a Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). It remains the world's most
heavily-fortified frontier.
Extending the line out to the Yellow Sea was far more
problematic due to the jagged coastline and a sprawl of islands
and islets, and the two sides failed to agree on one. So a month
after the armistice was signed, United Nations Commander Mark
Clark, a U.S. four-star general, drew a line in the sea to keep
southern warships from straying too far north and to reduce the
likelihood of sea clashes.
The South Koreans have always regarded the NLL as a seaward
extension of the DMZ and a de facto boundary between North and
South Korea. "The NLL, however, has no legal basis in
international law," according to a CIA document declassified in
1974.
A U.S. embassy spokeswoman in Seoul did not directly address
the question of the line's international legality when asked for
comment. "For 60 years, the Northern Limit Line has served as a
practical measure to separate military forces in the Yellow Sea
and to reduce tensions and the risks of military confrontation,"
she said.
North Korea, however, has long declared a 12-nautical mile
territorial sea limit in the area - one that includes the five
islands. In recent years, it has been more forceful about that
claim.
In June 1999 and June 2002, clashes between North and South
Korean warships erupted at the start of the crab fishing season.
A South Korean patrol boat sank and a North Korean boat was
heavily damaged in the 2002 incident.
After that, the two sides began talking about joint fishing
areas in a "West Coast Peace Zone", which was eventually agreed
at an inter-Korean summit in October 2007. The pact unravelled,
however, in a fire storm of protest by conservative lawmakers in
the South and was never implemented. The election of a
conservative government in the South the following year and
North Korea's leadership succession have marked a steady
worsening of ties.
In one of the worst incidents since the Korean War, North
Korea lobbed 170 shells at Yeonpyeong Island in November 2010,
about half of them landing on civilian and military targets. Two
civilians and two South Korean soldiers were killed. Only days
before, North Korea revealed to a visiting American scholar a
vast new uranium enrichment facility.
Over the next three years, North Korea embarked on a series
of long-range missile and nuclear tests. On March 30 of this
year, Pyongyang publicly announced it would not rule out "a new
form of nuclear test." Analysts speculated that could mean a
nuclear warhead capable of being carried by a ballistic missile.
THE ISLAND WAR ZONE
The cliff tops of Yeonpyeong Island offer an unrivalled
vantage point to watch the cat-and-mouse games between the
Koreas on the high seas. During the Reuters visit, two South
Korean navy patrol boats and a corvette, horns and sirens
blaring, pushed a group of Chinese fishing boats back over the
NLL. The fishing boats are often accompanied by North Korean
naval escort vessels, island residents say.
Artillery emplacements and long-range Hyunmoo-1 cruise
missiles, capable of striking the North Korean capital of
Pyongyang are stationed atop the cliffs. Near one unguarded
cruise missile, a reporter found boxes containing U.S. made
parts for an early warning system that listens for the sound of
artillery. Tanks, dug into deep sandbag-lined bunkers, face the
North Korean coast.
On the beaches below, rows of anti-landing spikes and barbed
wire fences frame small coves. Debris from fishing boats and
ships lie between machine gun emplacements. Signs warn the
public not to approach objects that look like mines.
Around 9,500 residents live on four of the islands. A fifth
island has only a military garrison on it.
One resident of Baengnyeong Island, the largest of the five,
described their home as akin to "a powder keg brimming with
weapons, arms, explosives and mines."
AN EAR FOR ARTILLERY
The sound of artillery has become so familiar to residents
of the islands that local school children grow up learning to
pinpoint whether it is the North or South Korean military that's
conducting firing drills. For Choi Sung-il, now head of the
Yeonpyeong Island Residents' Association, the distant rumble of
cannons used to be something of a comfort.
"When I was little, the sound of artillery was like a
lullaby to me," he said. "But since the 2010 bombing, every time
I hear the sounds of gunfire or artillery during military
exercises, I start to feel jittery."
Recently, residents have discovered crashed North Korean
surveillance drones on the islands, bearing digital photos of
South Korean military positions. On Yeonpyeong, Reuters saw
South Korean sailors armed with a portable anti-aircraft missile
system tracking a small, remote-controlled plane in what
military officials confirmed was a counter-drone drill.
Residents say they have seen more South Korean marines on
the island since the shelling in 2010. They also say the
military has been buying up more and more land on the island.
Shin Soon-ja, 72, owns a grape farm within the grounds of a
large South Korean marine base on Yeonpyeong. "Before the
shelling (in 2010), I didn't go to the bomb shelters," she said,
turning the earth on a bed of garlic with her hands. "I feel
disappointed with the North Koreans. Kim Jong Un is vicious,"
she said, referring to Pyongyang's young leader, the third
generation of his family to rule the totalitarian state.
Kim Jong Un raised eyebrows in 2012 when he visited North
Korean islands on the northern side of the NLL, the first North
Korean leader to do so.
According to a report on the visit by the North's Korean
Central Television, Kim issued stark orders to soldiers
defending the northern islands. If a South Korean shell lands in
their waters, he was quoted as saying, the northern soldiers
"should launch a fatal counter-attack immediately, and not
confine it to a local war of the southwestern front, but develop
it into a sacred war for national reunification."
CHINESE BOATS
Im Byung-chul, 68, cultivates corn, red peppers and potatoes
in a field on Yeonpyeong Island that he's been farming for over
25 years. For Im, the line of Chinese fishing boats he can see
in the waters beyond his farm is more of a barometer of safety,
than a threat.
"Look, there are lots of Chinese boats, about 11. When there
are some significant events or issues in North Korea, I don't
see any Chinese boats. I think I must be safe from artillery if
the Chinese boats are there."
Local South Korean coast guard officials said Chinese
fishermen pay upwards of $11,000 a month to fish in the waters
to the North Korean forces that guard the NLL and North Korea's
west coast. "This is how the North Korean 4th Army Corps makes a
living," said the official, who requested anonymity.
Asked about this, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman
Noh Kwang-il said it was illegal for Chinese fishermen to work
in those waters. "In that regard, so far we have requested China
via multiple diplomatic channels to prevent illegal fishing
activities. And the Chinese side has been expressing its
understanding."
China's Foreign Ministry would only say that Beijing views
the NLL as a dispute between the two Koreas. "As a close
neighbour of the Korean peninsula, China has all along supported
the resolution of the relevant dispute via dialogue and
consultations between North and South Korea," the ministry said
in a statement.
Despite the ever-present danger of artillery shells landing
in their midst, residents of the islands hold out a quixotic
hope: attracting adventure tourists.
"As we can see the North with the naked eye, what we are
asking the government is to make this place as a security
tourism spot," said Choi Sung-il, the Yeonpyeong Island
Residents' Association chief.
"We keep proposing the government to make some
infrastructure so people and students can have experiences
related to the security when they come to Yeonpyeong."
Plans so far have fallen "short of expectation", he said.
(Editing by Bill Tarrant)