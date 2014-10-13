(Adds details on photos with walking stick)
By Tony Munroe and Jack Kim
SEOUL Oct 14 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,
using a cane for support, visited a housing development, state
media reported on Tuesday, ending a lengthy absence from public
view that had fuelled speculation over his health and grip on
power in the secretive country.
Several pictures on the front page of Tuesday's Rodong
Sinmun newspaper showed Kim smiling and gesturing, surrounded by
aides and wearing his signature dark buttoned suit and appearing
to be supporting himself with a black cane.
The 31-year-old Kim had not appeared in public since
attending a concert with his wife on Sept. 3, missing an
important political anniversary on Friday as well as a recent
session of the country's parliament.
A story in the official KCNA news agency on two public
appearances by Kim was dated Tuesday but did not specify on
which day he made the visits. It also did not mention Kim's
lengthy absence from public view.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
The KCNA story, which was typical of the state media's
chronicling of Kim's activities, said he "gave field guidance"
to the new Wisong Scientists Residential District and visited
the newly built Natural Energy Institute of the State Academy of
Sciences.
"Our scientists are patriots who are devoting all their
lives to building a rich and powerful nation," Kim was quoted as
saying by KCNA.
The reports of Kim's activities may be aimed at dispelling
rumours outside the country and to ease any concern inside the
North and its military following an exchange of gunfire on
Friday between North and South Korea, an analyst said.
"He's the military leader, and there was military action a
few days ago," said An Chan-il, who served in the North's army
as a junior officer before defecting to the South in 1979, and
now heads a private think tank on North Korea in Seoul.
"There was likely concern inside the North's military as
well as among the public," which would be eased by Kim's
reappearance, he said.
North Korean officials had denied that Kim's public absence
since early September was health-related. Officials in both the
United States and South Korea had said recently that there were
no indications Kim was in political trouble.
A source with access to the North's leadership told Reuters
on Thursday that Kim was in firm control of the country but had
hurt his leg taking part in a military drill.
Kim, who has visibly gained weight since coming to power
after his father died of a heart attack in 2011, had been seen
walking with a limp since an event with officials in July.
Speculation that Kim's unusually long absence from public
view may be due to ill health was fuelled by a North Korean
television report late last month that said he was suffering
from "discomfort".
Some North Korea watchers had also suggested that Kim may
have been sidelined in a power struggle.
His prolonged absence from public view was not the first. In
June 2012, six months after coming to power, state media failed
to report on or photograph him for 23 days. He reappeared the
next month, visiting a dolphinarium.
(Editing by David Gregorio, G Crosse and Richard Pullin)