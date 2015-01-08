(Adds North Korean state television)
By James Pearson and Ju-min Park
SEOUL Jan 8 Exactly one year ago, flamboyant
NBA hall of fame star Dennis Rodman stepped up to a microphone
in the centre ring of a North Korean basketball court and sang
'Happy Birthday' to leader Kim Jong Un, the world's youngest
head of state.
Kim is believed to have turned 32 on Thursday, but this year
there have been no reports of celebrations or even any public
mention of the event so far in the reclusive nation. His age is
apparently a state secret.
China, North Korea's only major ally, however offered
birthday wishes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told
reporters at a daily briefing on Thursday that China had
"expressed congratulations" to North Korea on the occasion.
In the United States, which expanded sanctions against North
Korea late last month after blaming Pyongyang for a hacking
attack on Sony Corp, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said
she had no message for Kim for his birthday.
Kim's birth date has long been a secret in North Korea,
where information about his personal life is limited and part of
a highly-managed state narrative.
Rodman's song was the first time the date was confirmed at
an event where Kim was present.
His gruff, low-pitched rendition of Happy Birthday was shown
incessantly on state TV after the event, and quickly became a
joke among North Koreans who sing the song in the same style,
according to Simon Cockerell of Koryo Tours, who has made over
140 trips to North Korea.
"In all the times I've been to North Korea, that is the
single most bizarre thing I have witnessed," said Cockerell, who
was part of the 8,000 people at the basketball stadium last
year.
"It wasn't a birthday party until Rodman started singing,"
said Cockerell, who was accompanying a group of Western
tourists to the isolated country at the time. He said there were
no signs or decorations at the basketball event that indicated
it was Kim's birth anniversary.
For years, the only clues about the young dictator's age
came from the testimony of his father Kim Jong Il's chef Kenji
Fujimoto, who remembers Kim Jong Un as a child, and says he was
born in 1983.
That date is consistent with Rodman's revelation in
September 2013 that Kim was 30, but South Korean intelligence
has said he was born a year later, in 1984.
North Korea's state media did not broadcast any birthday
celebration, with an evening program showing Kim Jong Un
attending a shooting contest.
Anniversaries and birthdays are important milestones in the
North Korean calendar. The April 15 birthday of founding
president Kim Il Sung, the young Kim's grandfather, is the
biggest holiday of the year and is marked with military parades,
mass dances and performances.
The year of Kim Il Sung's birth is the first year of North
Korea's own "Juche" calendar system.
AN AGE THING
But Kim Jong Un's birthday has not yet become an official
celebration, in part perhaps because of his age, analysts say.
"He is relatively young compared to his father Kim Jong Il
who was officially named as successor at 42," said Cheong
Seong-chang, a North Korea expert at the Sejong Institute near
Seoul. "Kim Jong Un may think he can just hold back from public
birthday celebrations for a while."
Ahn Chan-il, a former North Korean military official who
defected to the South in 1979, said: "There are still many
elders in North Korea's party, cabinet and military, and Kim
Jong Un is too young to celebrate his birthday in front of
them."
News organisations run by North Korean defectors in Seoul
have reported in the past that North Korean workers have been
awarded days off on Kim Jong Un's birthday.
An official at South Korea's Ministry of Unification however
said it was "business as usual" at the jointly-ran Kaesong
industrial zone on Thursday morning, as North Korean staff
showed up for work.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina in BEIJING; Editing by
Raju Gopalakrishnan)