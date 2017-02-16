Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian police said the second female suspect detained on Thursday in connection with the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was carrying an Indonesian passport.
She was positively identified from the CCTV footage at the Kuala Lumpur airport, the police said in a statement, adding that the arrest was made at 0200 local time on Thursday.
Malaysian police on Wednesday detained a woman holding Vietnam travel papers and said they were looking for a "few" other foreign suspects in connection with the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur airport.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.