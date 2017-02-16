A North Korea official speaks with police and local officials at the morgue at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital where Kim Jong Nam's body is held for autopsy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian police said the second female suspect detained on Thursday in connection with the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was carrying an Indonesian passport.

She was positively identified from the CCTV footage at the Kuala Lumpur airport, the police said in a statement, adding that the arrest was made at 0200 local time on Thursday.

Malaysian police on Wednesday detained a woman holding Vietnam travel papers and said they were looking for a "few" other foreign suspects in connection with the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)