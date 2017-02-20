Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
KUALA LUMPUR The autopsy results for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother, who was murdered last week in Kuala Lumpur, could be released as early as Wednesday, Malaysia's health minister said on Monday.
"We are talking about the normal period of time to complete most post mortem and give results, so on this basis, yes," Health Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam told reporters in response to a question about when results would be released.
Malaysian authorities have given the victim Kim Jong Nam's next of kin two weeks to come forward to help in the investigation.
North Korean officials have sought to prevent Malaysia from carrying out an autopsy on the victim and demanded the body be handed over directly.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.