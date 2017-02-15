KUALA LUMPUR Feb 15 North Korean government
officials in Malaysia objected to an autopsy being performed on
the body of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader
Kim Jong Un, Malaysian government sources aware of the
discussions said on Wednesday.
The officials requested that the body be released to them
right away, but Malaysia rejected the request, several sources
said.
No decision has been taken on whether the body of Kim Jong
Nam will be handed over to North Korea, the sources added.
Malaysian police on Wednesday detained a woman holding
Vietnam travel papers, and are looking for a "few" other foreign
suspects in connection with the death in Kuala Lumpur of Kim
Jong Nam, police said.
