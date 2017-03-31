A van believed to be carrying the body of Kim Jong Nam, leaves the Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in this photo taken by Kyodo March 30, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

BEIJING The body of a North Korean citizen killed in Malaysia was returned to North Korea on Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said, in reference to the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader who was murdered in Kuala Lumpur in February.

"Relevant" North Korean citizens also returned to North Korea, ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing, without giving details.

Kim Jong Nam was the elder half-brother of North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, and had been living in exile with his family in the Chinese territory of Macau for several years.

