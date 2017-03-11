KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 Malaysia's foreign
minister said the country will begin formal talks with North
Korea in the coming days on the return of nine Malaysians from
Pyongyang after they were banned from leaving the country amid
diplomatic tensions over the killing of the North Korean
leader's half-brother.
Anifah Aman said North Korea had indicated they were ready
to start negotiations.
"They want to start talking. We do not know what their
demands are - we need to figure out what we can do to get the
best result," he told reporters on Saturday.
Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of Kim Jong Un, was
killed last month in Kuala Lumpur using a highly toxic chemical
weapon, sparking a diplomatic spat between the two countries.
