KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 Malaysia found out the
identity of Kim Jong Nam's body based on DNA sample taken from
his son, the deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.
Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un, was murdered on Feb. 13, when Malaysian
police say two women smeared super toxic VX nerve agent on his
face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
But North Korea has so far not identified him as Kim Jong
Nam, who was carrying a passport under the name of Kim Chol when
he was murdered. No next of kin has come forward to claim the
body.
"I again confirm that it is Kim Jong Nam... This is based on
a sample taken from his son," Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister
Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told reporters.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)