SEOUL Feb 15 South Korea's prime minister will
preside over a national security council meeting on Wednesday
morning to discuss the suspected murder of the North Korean
leader's estranged half-brother in Malaysia, his office said.
Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim
Jong Un, was found dead in Malaysia, according to Malaysian
police on Tuesday. U.S. government sources have told Reuters
they believe he had been murdered by North Korean agents.
A South Korean official also said they believed he had been
murdered, without giving further details.
Kim Jong Nam, who was estranged from young North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un, was known to spend a significant amount of
his time outside North Korea and had spoken out publicly against
his family's dynastic control of the isolated state.
South Korea is acutely sensitive to any sign of potential
instability in its impoverished and nuclear-armed neighbour,
with which it remains technically in a state of war.
Malaysian police said the dead man, 46, held a passport
under the name Kim Chol. Kim Jong Nam has been caught in the
past using forged travel documents.
Malaysian police official Fadzil Ahmat said on Tuesday the
cause of Kim's death was not yet known, and that a post-mortem
would be carried out. Kim had been planning to travel to Macau
on Monday when he fell ill at the low-cost terminal of Kuala
Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Fadzil said.
The U.S. government sources said it was possible that Kim
Jong Nam had been poisoned.
