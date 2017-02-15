* Kim Jong Nam died on way to hospital from Kuala Lumpur
airport
* U.S. government sources suspect assassinated by N.Korean
agents
* S.Korea spy agency says Kim was poisoned - lawmakers
* Kim lived in Macau under Chinese protection-lawmakers
citing spy agency
By Ju-min Park and Joseph Sipalan
SEOUL/KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 South Korea's spy
agency suspects two female North Korean agents assassinated the
estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in
Malaysia, lawmakers in Seoul said on Wednesday, as Malaysian
medical authorities sought a cause of death.
U.S. government sources also told Reuters they believed that
Kim Jong Nam, who according to Malaysian police died on Monday
on his way to hospital from Kuala Lumpur International Airport,
had been murdered by North Korean assassins.
South Korean intelligence believed Kim Jong Nam was
poisoned, lawmakers said after being briefed by the country's
spy agency.
They said the spy agency told them that the young,
unpredictable North Korean leader had issued a "standing order"
for his half-brother's assassination, and that there had been a
failed attempt in 2012.
According to the spy agency, Kim Jong Nam had been living
with his second wife in the Chinese territory of Macau, under
Beijing's protection, the lawmakers said. One of them said Kim
Jong Nam also had a wife and son in Beijing.
Portly and gregarious, Kim Jong Nam had spoken out publicly
against his family's dynastic control of the isolated state.
"If the murder of Kim Jong Nam was confirmed to be committed
by the North Korean regime, that would clearly depict the
brutality and inhumanity of the Kim Jong Un regime," South
Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, the country's acting
president, told a security council meeting.
The meeting was called in response to Kim Jong Nam's
mysterious death, news of which first emerged late on Tuesday.
South Korea is acutely sensitive to any sign of potential
instability in North Korea, and is still technically in a state
of war with its impoverished and nuclear-armed neighbour.
TICKET TO MACAU
Malaysian police said the dead man, 46, held a passport
under the name Kim Chol. Kim Jong Nam was known to spend a
significant amount of time outside North Korea, traveling in
Macau and Hong Kong as well as mainland China, and has been
caught in the past using forged travel documents.
Malaysian police official Fadzil Ahmat said on Tuesday the
cause of Kim's death was not yet known, and that a post-mortem
would be carried out. Kim had been planning to travel to Macau
on Monday when he fell ill at KLIA's low-cost terminal, Fadzil
said.
Kim's body was taken on Wednesday morning to a second
hospital, where an autopsy was being performed.
A Malaysian police source who had seen closed-circuit TV
footage from the airport said a woman was involved in the
attack.
"So far from the CCTV we can confirm it's a woman," the
source said.
Asked during a news briefing if the murder of Kim Jong Nam
was confirmed, South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman Jeong
Joon-hee said: "Yes, I have said it is confirmed."
South Korea's TV Chosun, a cable-TV network, cited multiple
South Korean government sources saying that Kim had been
poisoned with a needle by two women believed to be North Korean
operatives who fled in a taxi.
Reuters could not independently confirm those details.
Officials at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur would
not speak to reporters gathered outside its gate and refused
them entry. A few cars were seen leaving the embassy.
South Korea's Unification Ministry urged North Korean
defectors in South Korea and abroad to be mindful of their
security.
Malaysia is one of a dwindling number of countries that has
close relations with North Korea, whose nuclear tests and
ballistic missile launches - the latest of which took place on
Sunday - have provoked global sanctions.
Malaysians and North Koreans can visit each other's country
without visas.
