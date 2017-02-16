Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
JAKARTA Indonesia's foreign ministry on Thursday confirmed that a female national had been arrested in Malaysia in connection with the killing of a North Korean in Kuala Lumpur.
Kim Jong Nam, the estranged older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed in an apparent assassination on Monday at Kuala Lumpur international airport in the Malaysian capital.
"Our embassy has verified the information received from Malaysian security authorities and based on preliminary data, the woman in question is an Indonesian citizen," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Indonesian embassy has requested consular access to the woman to provide legal assistance, it added.
(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.