Malaysia's Royal Police Chief Khalid Abu Bakar speaks during a news conference regarding the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of the North Korean leader, at the Malaysian police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

PENANG,MALAYSIA Two North Koreans wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother, Kim Jong Nam, are hiding in the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's police chief said on Tuesday.

"How much longer do they want to hide in the embassy...it is a matter of time before they come out," police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters at a press conference.

Khalid said that North Korean authorities were not cooperating with the investigations. Kim was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13 by assassins using VX nerve agent, classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)