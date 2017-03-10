Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's police chief confirmed on Friday that the man murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last month was Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
It was the first time the police had officially confirmed the identity of the man who was carrying a passport under the name of Kim Chol.
Police Chief Khalid Abu Bakar did not give details on how the body was identified.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.