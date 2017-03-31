Mohd Nor Azrin Md Zain, counsellor at Malaysia's embassy in Pyongyang, addresses the media with Malaysia's Foreign Minister Anifah Aman (C) and Malaysia's ambassador to North Korea Mohamad Nizan Mohamad at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Mohd Radzuan Othman, one of the nine Malaysians who was previously stranded in Pyongyang, hugs a family member as he returns home from Pyongyang, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Saadah Jamaludin, one of the nine Malaysians who were previously stranded in Pyongyang hugs a family member as she returns home from Pyongyang, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Kim Jong Nam arrives at Beijing airport in Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 11, 2007. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS/Files

North Korean officials arrive in an embassy car at the VIP entrace at Beijing airport ahead of an Air China flight to Pyongyang, China, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Anifah Anan (3rd R) walks with the nine Malaysian citizens who were previously stranded in Pyongyang as they return home, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

A van believed to be carrying the body of Kim Jong Nam, leaves the Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in this photo taken by Kyodo March 30, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Passengers believed to be North Koreans including Kim Uk Il (L) are seen inside an airplane for the flight bound for Beijing, at an airport in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, in this photo taken by Kyodo March 30, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

KUALA LUMPUR Three North Koreans wanted for questioning over the murder of the estranged half-brother of their country's leader returned home on Friday along with the body of victim Kim Jong Nam after Malaysia agreed a swap deal with the reclusive state.

Malaysian police investigating what U.S. and South Korean officials say was an assassination carried out by North Korean agents took statements from the three before they were allowed to leave the country.

"We have obtained whatever we want from them...They have assisted us and they have been allowed to leave," police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told a news conference in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, saying there were no grounds to hold the men.

Kim Jong Nam, the elder half-brother of the North's young, unpredictable leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at Kuala Lumpur's airport on Feb. 13 in a bizarre assassination using VX nerve agent, a chemical so lethal the U.N. has listed it as a weapon of mass destruction.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the remains of a North Korean citizen killed in Malaysia were returned to the North via Beijing along with "relevant" North Korean citizens.

Malaysian authorities released Kim's body on Thursday in a deal that secured the release of nine Malaysian citizens held in Pyongyang after a drawn out diplomatic spat.

Malaysian police had named eight North Koreans they wanted to question in the case, including the three given safe passage to leave.

Television footage obtained by Reuters from Japanese media showed Hyon Kwang Song, the second secretary at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, and Kim Uk Il, a North Korean state airline employee on the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The police chief confirmed they were accompanied by compatriot Ri Ji U, also known as James, who had been hiding with them at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian prosecutors have charged two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - with killing Kim Jong Nam, but South Korean and U.S. officials had regarded them as pawns in an operation carried out by North Korean agents.

Kim Jong Nam, who had been living in exile in the Chinese territory of Macau for several years, survived an attempt on his life in 2012, according to South Korean lawmakers.

They say Kim Jong Un had issued a "standing order" for the assassination in order to consolidate his own power after the 2011 death of the father of both.

The other North Koreans named by Malaysian investigators are all back in North Korea.

Police believe four fled Malaysia on the same day as the murder and another was held for a week before being released due to insufficient evidence.

Angered by the probe, North Korea ordered a travel ban on Malaysians this month, trapping three diplomats and six family members - including four children - in Pyongyang.

Malaysia, which previously had friendly ties with the unpredictable nuclear-armed state, responded with a ban of its own, but was left with little option but to accede to the North's demands for the return of the body and safe passage for the three nationals hiding in the embassy.

"CLEAR WINNER"

Malaysia will not snap diplomatic ties with North Korea following the row, Prime Minister Najib Razak said during an official visit to India, state news agency Bernama reported.

"We hope they don't create a case like this again," Najib told reporters in the southern city of Chennai. "It will harm the relationship between the two countries."

On Thursday, Najib had announced the return of the body, but did not mention Kim by name.

"Following the completion of the autopsy on the deceased and receipt of a letter from his family requesting the remains be returned to North Korea, the coroner has approved the release of the body," Najib said, adding that the murder investigation would continue but the travel ban on North Koreans was lifted.

North Korea has maintained that the dead man is not Kim Jong Nam, saying instead the body is that of Kim Chol, the name on the victim's passport.

Malaysian police used a DNA sample to establish the victim was Kim Jong Nam. Police chief Khalid said the North Korean embassy had at first confirmed the identity, but changed its stance the next day.

The swap agreement brings to an end a diplomatic standoff that has lasted nearly seven weeks.

Both countries managed to "resolve issues arising from the death of a DPRK national," a North Korean statement said on Thursday, referring to the country by the abbreviation of its official name.

"It is a win (for North Korea), clearly," Andrei Lankov, North Korea expert at Seoul’s Kookmin University, said on the swap deal. "I presume the Malaysians decided not to get too involved in a remote country's palace intrigues, and wanted their hostages back."

SIMULTANEOUS TAKE-OFF

The nine Malaysians who had been trapped in Pyongyang arrived in Kuala Lumpur early on Friday on board a small Bombardier business jet operated by the Malaysian air force.

Pilot Hasrizan Kamis said the crew dressed in civilian clothes as a "precautionary step" for the mission.

The Plane Finder tracking website showed the Bombardier took off from Pyongyang at the same time the Malaysian Airlines flight MH360 left Kuala Lumpur for Beijing.

Mohd Nor Azrin Md Zain, one of the returning diplomats, said it had been an anxious period but they "were not particularly harassed" by the North Korean authorities.

The episode, however, is likely to have cost North Korea one of its few friends.

"I think this relationship is going to go into cold storage for a very long time," said former Malaysian diplomat Dennis Ignatius.

(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi, Joseph Sipalan, Emily Chow and Praveen Menon in KUALA LUMPUR and Christian Shepherd in BEIJING; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)