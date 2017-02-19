A man (R) believed to be North Korean heir-apparent Kim Jong Nam, is escorted by police as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport in Narita, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 4, 2001. Picture taken May 4, 2001.... REUTERS/Files

SEOUL South Korea said on Sunday it believed the North Korean regime was behind the murder of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We believe the North Korean regime is behind this incident considering five suspects are North Koreans" Jeong Joon-hee, spokesman at the South Korea's Unification Ministry that handles inter-Korea affairs, told a briefing.

But Jeong declined to give further information.

Malaysia police said earlier that they had arrested a North Korean man in connection to the murder of Kim Jong Nam, but four other North Korean suspects fled Malaysia.

