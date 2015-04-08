By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 8 North Korea accused
Mexico on Wednesday of illegally detaining one of its ships with
some 50 crew and warned it would take "necessary measures" to
release the vessel, which United Nations sanctions monitors say
belongs to a blacklisted shipping firm.
The 6,700-tonne freighter "Mu Du Bong," which had come from
Cuba, ran aground on a reef in July, 8 miles (13 km) northeast
of Tuxpan in Mexico's Veracruz state. Satellite shipping data
shows the ship is still in the port of Tuxpan.
North Korea's Deputy U.N. Ambassador An Myong Hun told a
small news conference on Wednesday that the Mu Du Bong was not
linked to the blacklisted firm, Ocean Maritime Management
Company, and therefore not subject to U.N. sanctions.
He said North Korea, officially known as the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), had paid an undisclosed sum
to Mexico for damages to the reef where the ship had run aground
and now the ship and its crew should be released.
"This ship is totally a peaceful and legitimate commercial
ship which sails under the direction of the Ministry of Land and
Sea Transportation," An said. "The detention of Mu Du Bong is a
rampant violation of the dignified sovereignty of the DPRK."
"We will take necessary measures to make the ship leave
immediately," he added.
However, Hugh Griffiths, coordinator of the U.N. panel of
experts that monitors sanctions violations, said there was
evidence to prove the Mu Du Bong belonged to the Ocean Maritime
Management Company more "than any other vessel on the high
seas."
"So in that sense, disproving the link is the hardest nut to
crack," he told Reuters. "The Mu Du Bong is a slam dunk."
Mexico's U.N. mission had no immediate comment on the North
Korean accusations.
North Korea is under United Nations sanctions due to its
nuclear tests and missile launches. In addition to an arms
embargo, Pyongyang is banned from trade in nuclear and missile
technology and is not allowed to import luxury goods.
The U.N. Security Council last July blacklisted Ocean
Maritime Management Company (OMM) for arranging an illegal
shipment on the Chong Chon Gang ship, which was seized in Panama
and found to be carrying arms, including two MiG-21 jet
fighters, hidden under thousands of tonnes of Cuban sugar.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)