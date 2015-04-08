(Adds comment from Mexico's U.N. mission)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 8 North Korea accused
Mexico on Wednesday of illegally detaining one of its ships with
some 50 crew and warned it would take "necessary measures" to
release the vessel, which United Nations sanctions monitors say
belongs to a blacklisted shipping firm.
The 6,700-tonne freighter Mu Du Bong, which had come from
Cuba, ran aground in July on a reef 8 miles (13 km) northeast of
Tuxpan in Mexico's Veracruz state. Mexico said the ship remains
in the port of Tuxpan.
North Korea's Deputy UN Ambassador An Myong Hun told a small
news conference on Wednesday that the Mu Du Bong was not linked
to the blacklisted firm, Ocean Maritime Management Company, and
therefore not subject to U.N. sanctions.
He said North Korea, officially known as the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), had paid an undisclosed sum
to Mexico for damages to the reef where the ship had run aground
and now the ship and its crew should be released.
"This ship is totally a peaceful and legitimate commercial
ship which sails under the direction of the Ministry of Land and
Sea Transportation," An said. "The detention of Mu Du Bong is a
rampant violation of the dignified sovereignty of the DPRK."
"We will take necessary measures to make the ship leave
immediately," he added.
However, Hugh Griffiths, coordinator of the U.N. panel of
experts that monitors sanctions violations, said there was
evidence to prove the Mu Du Bong belonged to the Ocean Maritime
Management Company more "than any other vessel on the high
seas."
"So in that sense, disproving the link is the hardest nut to
crack," he told Reuters. "The Mu Du Bong is a slam dunk."
North Korea is under U.N. sanctions due to its nuclear tests
and missile launches. In addition to an arms embargo, Pyongyang
is banned from trade in nuclear and missile technology and is
not allowed to import luxury goods.
The U.N. Security Council last July blacklisted Ocean
Maritime for arranging an illegal shipment on the Chong Chon
Gang, which was seized in Panama and found to be carrying arms,
including two MiG-21 jet fighters, hidden under thousands of
tonnes of Cuban sugar.
Ricardo Alday, spokesman for Mexico's U.N. mission, said his
country was fulfilling its international obligations by abiding
by U.N. Security Council resolutions and that it was not
"forcibly detaining" the ship.
He said there were 33 crew members of the Mu Du Bong, who
all held North Korean passports.
"They have absolute freedom of movement. They sleep in a
local hotel and the Mexican government has made sure, from day
one, that they are and remain in good physical and psychological
shape," Alday said in a statement.
