SEOUL, Sept 25 Matthew Miller, the American held
in North Korea since April for "hostile acts", began a six-year
hard labour sentence on Thursday that he said involved farm work
and isolation, media reports said.
Miller, 25, said in an interview with the Associated Press
he had written to U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, Secretary of
State John Kerry and his predecessor Hillary Clinton asking for
help.
"Prison life is eight hours of work per day," Miller,
dressed in grey prison clothes and a hat, said in the video
interview. "Mostly it's been agriculture, like in the dirt,
digging around. Other than that, it's isolation, no contact with
anyone."
CNN also reported that a North Korean government official
released a photo of Miller, taken on Wednesday, his head shaved
and in grey prison clothes with the number 107 on his chest and
staring away from the camera.
North Korea's state media said on Saturday that he pretended
to have secret U.S. information and was deliberately arrested in
a bid to become famous and meet Kenneth Bae, another American
detainee in a North Korean prison.
Reuters reported earlier that Miller spent months in South
Korea pretending to be an Englishman named "Preston Somerset"
and invested time and money hiring artists to help create his
own anime adaption of Alice in Wonderland, the Lewis Carroll
fantasy with which he seemed fascinated.
Bae, a missionary of Korean descent, is serving a 15-year
hard labour sentence after being convicted of crimes against the
state last year.
Bae has also appeared before cameras appealing to the U.S.
government for help to secure his release. He said he was being
held in a special correctional facility.
A third American, Jeffrey Fowle, was arrested for leaving a
copy of the Bible in the toilet of a sailor's club in the port
city of Chongjin and is currently awaiting trial.
The United States has said Pyongyang is using its citizens
as "pawns" to win a high-level visit from Washington.
Former U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton have
both made trips to the North to secure the release of Americans
held in the secretive state.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and James Pearson; Editing by Jack
Kim)