China says North Korea missile launch is 'unacceptable'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - China's U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi on Wednesday said North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch was a "flagrant violation" of U.N. resolutions and "unacceptable."

"We call on all the parties concerned to exercise restraint, avoid provocative actions, and belligerent rhetoric, demonstrate the will for unconditional dialogue and work actively together to defuse the tension," Liu told the Security Council.

He also called for a halt to the U.S. deployment of an missile defence system in South Korea.

China is North Korea's only major ally and its biggest trading partner.

Earlier, Russia's deputy U.N. envoy on Wednesday said military force should not be considered against North Korea and also called for a halt to the deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in South Korea.

His comments followed a warning from the United States that it was ready to use force "if we must" to stop North Korea's nuclear missile programme but that it prefers global diplomatic action against Pyongyang for Tuesday's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).