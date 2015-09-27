(Repeats Sept 27 story with no changes in text)
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, Sept 27 The satellite that North Korea
launched into space three years ago circles the earth every 95
minutes at an altitude of about 540 km (335 miles), its orbit
decaying.
No signal has ever been detected from the crude-looking
100-kg (220-pound) hunk of black metal that the North said was
mounted with cameras to take images and transmit them back to
Pyongyang.
The North is planning another satellite launch next month,
re-igniting fears that it is really testing a system to deliver
nuclear weapons. The secretive state is already under
international sanctions for its nuclear and missile tests.
South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se said this month
the North's plan to launch a new satellite, which could be timed
around the 70th anniversary of its ruling party on Oct 10, would
be a disguised missile test. The United States has said such a
launch could lead to more sanctions.
North Korea says its space programme is peaceful and any
attempt to stop it is an attack on its sovereignty.
While many observers were impressed that Pyongyang managed
to put an object into orbit in 2012, German aerospace engineer
Markus Schiller said in a 2013 analysis that the mission was a
"low performance" event and "not a game changer."
"Nothing that has happened in the past years has changed my
assessment," Schiller told Reuters this week, despite further
short-range missile launches by Pyongyang using existing
technology.
"Most of these activities still seem to be more motivated by
political reasons than by engineering ones," he said.
The North's space agency said last week it is building a new
satellite and readying it for launch, possibly around Oct. 10,
which suggests it has made advances in developing a ballistic
missile.
South Korea's defence ministry said this week it had not
detected any signs of preparations at the main launch site,
about 50 km from the Chinese border.
While a satellite launch utilises technology also found in
ballistic missiles, the thrust and speed of the launch vehicle,
as well as the point of engine cut-off, are different. Also, a
missile must be designed for its warhead to withstand the stress
of atmosphere re-entry, which is not the case when putting a
satellite into space and leaving it there.
SOVIET TECHNOLOGY
North Korea's successful December 2012 satellite launch came
after a failed attempt earlier that year, an embarrassment for
its new young leader, Kim Jong Un.
He had taken over from his father, who died in December
2011, and was trying to make a mark as the leader of a country
that had defied years of international pressure and sanctions in
pursuit of missile and nuclear weapons programmes.
The satellite was propelled by North Korea's Unha-3, a home
grown three-stage rocket based on 1950s Soviet Scud missile
technology, with advanced fuel used in its final stage. Unha is
Korean for galaxy.
South Korean and U.S. officials, as well as space experts,
said after the launch that no signal was ever detected from the
object, whose orbit can be tracked online. (here)
The design and engineering that made the 30-metre-high Unha
3 suitable to launch a satellite make it a poor vehicle to
deliver weapons, largely because launch preparations are
difficult to hide due to the time it takes to assemble the
rocket, stand it up and fuel it.
A new launch vehicle has yet to be spotted by satellite
imagery, with its location still unknown.
"Preparations for the Unha-3, and whatever new space launch
vehicle they might roll out, will be observable well in advance
of a launch," said Daniel Pinkston, a visiting fellow at
Babes-Bolyai University in Romania.
"So it is not a system that can be used for any military
objective," said Pinkston, who has studied the North's political
and weapons strategy.
Still, the North's pursuit of long-range rocket technology
should be taken seriously because of potential capabilities it
might acquire in the future, Pinkston added.
"It should be clear how important these capabilities are to
the leadership because they are expensive and difficult to
acquire," he said.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Raju Gopalakrishnan)