SEOUL Nov 15 North Korea has declared a no-sail
zone off its east coast in a sign it could be preparing a
missile launch, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.
The warning covers all movement of ships from Nov. 11 to
Dec. 7 for an area off the North's central coast, the agency
said, quoting an unnamed government source.
"We are observing closely whether North Korea will launch a
Scud missile or a new model of ballistic missile because the
area under the warning is quite vast," a government source was
quoted as saying by Yonhap.
The Scud is a short-range missile initially developed by the
Soviet Union.
South Korea's defence ministry declined to confirm whether a
no-sail warning had been issued.
The prohibited area is near the eastern port city of Wonsan
where leader Kim Jong Un's family compounds are located,
according to media reports.
The North has previously declared a no-sail zone without
launching a missile. The country is under U.N. sanctions for its
previous ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests.
