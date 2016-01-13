(Adds link to video analysis in paragraph 7)
By James Pearson
SEOUL Jan 12 Footage released last week by
North Korea purporting to show the firing of a
submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) appears to be fake,
according to studies by U.S. experts.
In defiance of a U.N. ban, North Korea has said it has
ballistic missile technology which would allow it to launch a
nuclear warhead from a submarine, though analysis of North
Korean state media images casts doubt on the claim.
North Korea released the submarine launch footage after it
separately conducted a fourth nuclear weapons test last
Wednesday.
North Korean state television aired footage on Friday of the
submarine test said to have taken place in December. Unlike a
previous SLBM test in May, it was not announced at the time.
South Korea's military said on Saturday North Korea appeared
to have modified the video and edited it with Scud missile
footage from 2014 although an official told Reuters the ejection
technology might have improved since the May test.
An analysis by the California-based James Martin Center for
Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) shows two frames of video from
state media where flames engulf the missile and small parts of
its body break away.
"The rocket ejected, began to light, and then failed
catastrophically," Melissa Hanham, a senior research associate
at the Middlebury Institute's CNS, said in an email. "North
Korea used heavy video editing to cover over this fact."
Hanham said North Korea state media used different camera
angles and editing to make it appear the launch was several
continuous launches, when in fact it was a single event.
North Korean propagandists used rudimentary editing
techniques to crop and flip old video footage of an earlier SLBM
test and Scud missile launch, the CNS study showed.
In an analysis on the 38 North monitoring website, John
Schilling, an aerospace engineer who is a specialist in
satellite and launch vehicle propulsion systems, said it
appeared from the video that the launch was conducted from a
submerged barge rather than a submarine.
"The failed launch, combined with testing from a barge shows
that North Korea still has a long way to go to develop this
system," he said. "An initial operational capability of a North
Korean ballistic-missile submarine is not expected before 2020."
North Korea's claim that its most recent nuclear test was of
a more advanced and powerful hydrogen bomb drew skepticism from
the U.S. government and experts.
It remains unclear if North Korea has developed a nuclear
device small enough to mount on a missile.
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyunyoung Yi in Seoul
and David Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore and Andrew Hay)