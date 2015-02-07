SEOUL Feb 7 North Korea has test-fired a new
anti-ship cruise missile, images released by state media on
Saturday showed, demonstrating the increased capability of the
secretive state's outdated navy.
The images were released in the lead-up to U.S.-South Korean
military exercises this spring. North Korea routinely seeks to
raise tensions ahead of the annual drills, although this year
Pyongyang has also offered to suspend nuclear testing if
Washington calls off the exercises.
The images, which were shown on the front page of the ruling
Workers' Party Rodong Sinmun newspaper, showed leader Kim Jong
Un observing the missile being fired from a small naval vessel.
State media described it as a "new type of cutting-edge
anti-ship rocket" developed by North Korean scientists that will
"bring a great change in the navy's defence of territorial
waters".
The missile appeared identical in design to a Russian
anti-ship missile, the KH-35, which is capable of flying at high
speeds metres above the sea.
"It looks exactly like a KH-35," said Jeffrey Lewis of the
California-based Monterey Institute of International Studies.
Last June, Lewis was the first to spot what appeared to be
an unconfirmed glimpse of the missile in a North Korean
propaganda video.
"It is a capable anti-ship cruise missile that puts some
teeth in recent statements about developing anti-ship
capabilities," said Lewis, referring to North Korean naval
exercises last month that state media said were designed to
target U.S. aircraft carriers.
North Korea has increased the number of air and naval
military drills in recent weeks, ahead of the annual U.S.-South
Korean military exercises on the Korean peninsula.
Pyongyang regularly protests over the drills, which it says
are a rehearsal for war.
Officials from isolated North Korea, under increased
pressure from international sanctions related to its nuclear and
missile programmes, have made frequent trips to Russia over the
past year, where leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled to make his
first official state visit this May.
"The design raises a question about whether, when, and under
what circumstances, Moscow might have assisted North Korea in
the development of the system," Lewis said.
