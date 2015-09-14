SEOUL, Sept 14 North Korea's space agency is
close to developing a new satellite and readying it for launch,
state media said on Monday, suggesting it will fire a long-range
rocket around a national anniversary next month.
North Korea will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the
founding of its ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Oct. 10
and has been expected to launch an upgraded long-range ballistic
missile, viewed as a major violation of international sanctions.
"The world will clearly see a series of satellites of Songun
Korea soaring into the sky at the times and locations determined
by the WPK Central Committee," the North's KCNA news agency
said, with Songun referring to its "military first" policy.
"The NADA is pushing forward at a final phase the
development of a new earth observation satellite," KCNA quoted
the director of the National Aerospace Development
Administration (NADA) as saying.
"Successful progress made in reconstructing and expanding
satellite launching grounds for higher-level satellite lift-off
has laid a firm foundation for dynamically pushing ahead with
the nation's development of space science," the director said.
North Korea is banned under U.N. Security Council
resolutions from conducting tests that use ballistic missile
technology, but it has defied international warnings and
sanctions to pursue missile and nuclear programmes.
The North claims its rocket launches are part of a
legitimate space programme aimed at putting satellites into
orbit.
Satellite images showed North Korea has completed upgrades
to its main satellite launch site near the west coast, according
to 38 North, the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University
in July, fuelling speculation of a planned long-range rocket
launch to celebrate the 70th anniversary.
But South Korea's defence minister said last week there were
no indications of actual preparations for a missile launch.
The secretive country has an arsenal of missiles of various
ranges and is believed to be developing an intercontinental
ballistic missile aimed at delivering nuclear weapons, although
it is considered years away from such deployment.
In 2012, North Korea launched what is generally considered a
long-range rocket, putting what it said was a satellite into
orbit. Pyongyang called it a space launch vehicle, but the
international community said it was a missile that violated U.N.
Security Council resolutions.
The North is also working to miniaturise a nuclear warhead
to mount on a delivery vehicle.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park)