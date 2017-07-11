FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea intelligence officials say N.Korea doesn't have ICBM re-entry technology
July 11, 2017 / 3:38 AM / a day ago

S.Korea intelligence officials say N.Korea doesn't have ICBM re-entry technology

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's intelligence agency does not believe North Korea has secured re-entry technology for its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) programme, a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday.

Yi Wan-young, who is also a member of parliament's intelligence committee, told reporters during a televised briefing that the National Intelligence Agency also had not detected any unusual activity at the North's nuclear test site.

North Korea launched what was said to be a nuclear-capable ICBM last week as it presses on with its nuclear and missile programmes in defiance of United Nations sanctions. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

