S.Korea intelligence officials say N.Korea doesn't have ICBM re-entry technology

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's intelligence agency does not believe North Korea has secured re-entry technology for its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) programme, a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday.

Yi Wan-young, who is also a member of parliament's intelligence committee, told reporters during a televised briefing that the National Intelligence Agency also had not detected any unusual activity at the North's nuclear test site.

North Korea launched what was said to be a nuclear-capable ICBM last week as it presses on with its nuclear and missile programmes in defiance of United Nations sanctions. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)