SEOUL, April 14 North Korea has deployed one or
two Musudan intermediate range ballistic missiles on the east
coast, possibly preparing for launch around April 15, the
birthday of the country's founder, South Korea's Yonhap news
agency reported on Thursday.
A mobile launcher was spotted carrying up to two Musudan
missiles, Yonhap said citing multiple South Korean government
sources.
The Musudan missile, with a design range of more than 3,000
km (1,800 miles) is not known to have been flight-tested,
according to South Korean defence ministry and experts.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Joseph Radford)