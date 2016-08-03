Two killed, one foreigner kidnapped in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL Two people, a foreigner and an Afghan, were killed and another foreigner was abducted from a house in Kabul late on Saturday, a spokesman for the interior ministry said.
TOKYO Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani said on Wednesday that North Korea's missile launch was a "serious threat" to Japan's security.
The nation's self defence force remains on alert in case of further North Korean missile launches, he told reporters.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday from its western region into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of launches in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
MUMBAI India on Saturday finalised a policy that would allow local private companies to work with foreign players to make high-tech defence equipment, in a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid to cut reliance on imports.