Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani reacts as he speaks to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani said on Wednesday that North Korea's missile launch was a "serious threat" to Japan's security.

The nation's self defence force remains on alert in case of further North Korean missile launches, he told reporters.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday from its western region into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of launches in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

