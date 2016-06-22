TOKYO, June 22 Japan's ambassador in charge of
Russo-Japanese relations said on Wednesday he had shared
concerns over North Korea's latest missile launch with Russian
Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.
"We exchanged views on North Korea's ballistic missile
launch and shared our concerns," Chikahito Harada told
reporters.
"We've agreed to cooperate closely at such occasions as U.N.
Security Council meetings."
North Korea launched what appeared to be an
intermediate-range missile on Wednesday to a high altitude in
the direction of Japan before it plunged into the sea, military
officials said, a technological advance for the isolated state
after several test failures.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)