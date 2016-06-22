* Wednesday's missile test was sixth in around two months
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, June 22 Images in March of a smiling Kim
Jong Un inspecting a silver sphere, purported to be a
miniaturised nuclear warhead but likened in the media to a
disco ball, burnished the North Korean leader's international
image as deluded and reckless.
But on Wednesday, the man Hollywood and others love to mock
proved sceptics wrong with what looks like the successful launch
of a ballistic missile that reached an altitude of 1,000 km and
got over half way to Japan's main island of Honshu.
Experts said the launch, which came after five failed tests
including one earlier on Wednesday, marked progress in North
Korea's weapons programme, and underlined Kim's steely
determination as well as his patience with scientists involved.
The quick succession of flight tests of the Musudan missile,
which began in April, also resembles methods used in the early
stages of missile development by super powers decades ago, when
sophisticated simulation equipment was not available to
substitute actual tests.
"This rate of attempts is not too different from what the
U.S. was doing in the Cold War," Jonathan McDowell of the
Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics said. "It's of
course very different from what the USA is doing these days.
"It may reflect the fact that North Korea has less
capabilities in computer analysis, so it's easier for them to
just launch another missile than to run a computer simulation."
Reclusive North Korea's state propaganda has painted Kim as
a demanding but generous and understanding leader willing to
forgive the failures of its scientists.
That contrasts with his reputation overseas as ruthless and
impulsive, after he executed his own uncle, replaced his defence
chief five times and defied the world with two nuclear tests.
"Humans grow by eating food and science flourishes amidst
failures," North Korea's state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun
quoted Kim as telling scientists who knelt before him after a
failed rocket launch in April 2012.
The dispatch was issued after an eventual successful launch
in December that year.
The comments were echoed in a later state publication that
described Kim patiently encouraging scientists distraught by
failure.
"On receiving the report of the failure, Kim Jong Un said
that failure was commonplace," a 2012 book summarising a year of
the young leader's activities said, referring to a failed
long-range rocket launch earlier that year.
"What was important was to find out the cause of the failure
as soon as possible and make a successful launch," it quoted Kim
as saying.
PEOPLE "NOT SHOT" FOR FAILURES
Michael Madden, an expert on political leadership in the
North who has contributed to the Washington-based 38 North
think-tank, said rumours of technicians behind failures being
shot or purged were "nonsense".
"One thing to note is that people don't get shot behind
failures," said Madden, who edits North Korea Leadership Watch.
"They get shot because they lie in their reporting or refuse to
accept responsibility."
Wednesday's second launch ended a recent run of unsuccessful
attempts to test the Musudan missile, which is designed to fly
more than 3,000 km (1,800 miles) and could theoretically reach
all of Japan and the U.S. territory of Guam.
While failure is potentially embarrassing for Kim, the
failed Musudan tests have not been reported in the North's
tightly controlled state media, meaning that most North Koreans
are in the dark about the programme.
"There's no great political risk to Kim Jong Un's status or
reputation, because only a tiny percentage of the population
even knows about the tests," Madden said.
Instead, Wednesday's second missile launch in a day and the
failures which preceded it may in fact demonstrate Kim's
determination to make the technology work, said Yang Uk, a
senior researcher at the Korea Defense and Security Forum.
"They must have been working extremely hard and to a given
time frame in order to make it work," said Yang, who is also a
policy adviser to the South Korean military.
Like the rest of North Korea's opaque leadership, the
state's nuclear and missile programmes are shrouded in secrecy,
and deception and misinformation have long been an important
part of propaganda aimed at maximizing the benefit for leaders.
It boasted in March of having successfully tested an engine
for an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and mastered
the re-entry technology for a warhead to fit on such a missile,
assertions discredited by South Korea and the United States.
Experts said the more likely course of weapons development
for the North was to perfect a shorter-range missile that can
mount and deliver a nuclear warhead, which would pose a direct
threat to the United States with the capability to hit Guam.
Jeffrey Lewis, of the California-based Middlebury Institute
of International Studies, said that with continued testing, the
North will eventually develop a reliable Musudan that can
threaten the United States.
"Failures are a part of testing. The North Koreans will,
sooner or later, fix the problems with the Musudan."
(Additional reporting by James Pearson and Ju-min Park; Editing
by Mike Collett-White)